MoRTH to widen ORR at rail intersections, says MP

The six-lane ORR converges into a two-lane road at four places

The four troubling spots along the six-lane Outer Ring Road which converges and barrels into a two-lane road at the intersection of the railway tracks, will be widened by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The 41.5 km ORR converges from a six-lane stretch to a two-lane stretch at four parts where the railway line intersects the highway: Mysuru-Bengaluru, Mysuru-Nanjangud, Mysuru-Hassan and Mysuru-RBI printing press railway lines and poses threat to motorists.

This was indicated by Mysuru MP Mr.Pratap Simha who met I.K. Pandey, Director General, Projects, MoRTH, and apprised him of the issue.

Mr. Simha said the project will be taken up in the coming financial year and hence is likely to be completed within an year.

Once approved, it will help eliminate four major hazardous zones along the ORR and whose rectification by expanding the underpass was kept in the backburner all these years due to technical issues or for lack of funds.

Though the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) earmarked funds for it a few years ago, it lapsed owing to lack of coordination with the railways which had to execute the project. Subsequently, the ORR was transferred to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) which has now come forward to the resolve the issue. ORR is part of NHAI and connects NH 275 near Hinkal village, NH 150A near Columbia Asia Hospital, and NH 766 near APMC Bandipalya.

Though pending since the last few years, the issue has been kept alive and not allowed to lapse and the MoRTH officials during their visit to Mysuru, were taken to the spots to underline the imperatives of widening the underpass in November last year.

Mr. Simha said the widening exercise could be taken up on declaring the four locations as ‘’black spots’’ and seeking funds from MoRTH for rectification. The MoRTH has a policy to release funds to set right anomalies in road geometry and road design on a priority basis as otherwise it could result in accidents and compromise the safety of the motorists.

Though the anomaly in the road design came to the fore even before the completion of the ORR a few years ago, there was a question mark on its funding. Sources in the South Western Railway said any construction that has a bearing on the “permanent way’’ (track in the railway parlance) will involve the construction wing of the railways as they are well-versed with the technical aspects pertaining to the tracks. Once the tracks are secured the road work can be taken up, the sources added.