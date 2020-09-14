‘Mortality rate can be broughtdown if people report early’

Hassan

COVID-19 mortality rate can be brought down in Hassan if people consult doctors and go to hospitals early, Deputy Commissioner of Hassan R. Girish has said. People delay getting tested for COVID-19 and rush to hospital when their health deteriorates, he told a press conference here on Monday.

Among 247 deaths reported due to the infection in the district till Sunday, 26 patients were brought dead and 78 people died within 48 hours of admission to hospital. “We could have saved many if they had reported to hospital soon after they had developed symptoms,” he said.

As of now, the case fatality rate is 1.5 %. However, the district administration is aiming at bringing it down to less than one per cent. The recovery rate is 75 %, he said.

Of the total 12,000 confirmed cases reported till Sunday, 8,730 patients have recovered. The State government has set a target of 2,500 tests a day in the district. “The number of tests has been increased so that the spread of infection is contained. I appeal to the public to cooperate with the Health Department staff when they conduct door-to-door survey to identify vulnerable people,” he added.

Among the cases reported so far in the district, 70 % of the infected people had no symptoms. Hence, people should not hesitate to get tested. “Asymptomatic people could be spreading the infection. If they are tested and isolated, the spread of the infection can be avoided,” he said.

The district administration had done well in tracing the contacts of infected people. “On an average, we have traced more than 11 people involving each infected person,” he said.

When his attention was drawn to complaints of irregularities at COVID-19 care centres, he said that he had taken steps to rectify them. There was a shortage in supply of anti-viral drugs three weeks ago. However, it has been addressed. There was no shortage of medicine. The Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences in Hassan has 400 beds and among them, 250 beds had oxygen supply.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer B.A. Paramesh, District Surgeon V.R. Krishnamurthy, District Health Officer K.M. Sathish Kumar were present at the press conference.