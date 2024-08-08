GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mortal remains of worker handed over in a pot and not bag, clarify officials

Published - August 08, 2024 08:20 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
This photo of Yallappa’s father Sannagouda was widely shared on social media with some users commenting that the mortal remains were given away in a bag. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Belagavi district administration has clarified that the mortal remains of Yallappa Gundyagol, a worker who died in a fire accident in a private factory in Navage Industrial Area in Belagavi district on Tuesday, were handed over to the family in a pot and not in a bag.

Doctors of the District Civil Hospital handed over a pot containing the mortal remains after post-mortem, in keeping with the local tradition.

However, his family decided to put it inside a plastic bag to prevent it from getting wet in rain.

Pictures of Yallappa’s father Sannagouda carrying a cloth bag that had a plastic bag that contained the mortal remains were widely shared on social media on Wednesday.

Some users commented that the District Hospital had given away the mortal remains in a bag.

