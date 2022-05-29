Mortal remains of soldier arrive in Belagavi

He was killed in a road accident near Turtuk in Ladakh

MLIRC officers paying their last respects to Jadhav Prashant Shivaji in Belagavi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The mortal remains of a soldier who was killed in a road accident in Ladakh arrived in Belagavi on Sunday.

District in-charge Minister Govind Karjol paid his last respects to NK Jadhav Prashant Shivaji of the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre, at the Sambra airport.

Member of Legislative Assembly Anil Benake, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil and Airport Director Rajkumar Mourya and others also paid their last respects to the departed solider.

A release from MLIRC said that senior officers paid their last respects to the dead soldier.

Wreaths were placed by Brigadier Joydeep Mukharji on behalf of Major General K. Narayanan, Colonel of the Regiment, and General Manoj Pande, Chief of Army Staff.

“Jadhav and six others made the supreme sacrifice in a tragic road accident on Friday, as the bus in which they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river near Turtuk, Ladakh. As many as 19 soldiers sustained grievous injuries in the accident. All efforts are on to ensure the best medical care for the injured,” said the release from MLIRC.