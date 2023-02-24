More women should be elected and men should make it possible, says B.S. Yediyurappa on last day in Assembly

February 24, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

On the last day of the 15th Legislative Assembly, close to two dozen members praised the leadership of former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, and credited him for their growth in politics.

In his response, Mr Yediyurappa wanted more women to be elected to the Lower House, and appealed to male members to make it possible. “I appeal to male members to cooperate to elect more women members to the Lower House,” Mr Yediyurappa said.

The BJP veteran praised the conduct of the House proceedings by Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri. He told Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy to give ‘mantrigiri’ to Mr Kageri next time.

PM Narendra Modi to visit Shivamogga on BSY’s birthday

Mr Yediyurappa said he would turn 80 on February 27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to visit Shivamogga on his birthday to inaugurate the newly developed airport. “I am happy and satisfied that Mr. Modi is visiting Shivamogga on my birthday,” he said.

The BJP leader gave credit to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for his political ascendancy in Karnataka. He was first elected to the Assembly, along with Vasanth Bangera (Belthangady), in 1983. He thanked the voters of his Shikaripura constituency for electing him eight times.

He recalled the election campaigns with BJP stalwarts such as A.B. Vajpayee, L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and a protest he led seeking regularisation of Bagar Hukum lands in Shivamogga district when S.M. Krishna was the Chief Minister.

Praise for JD(S) leader and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda

Mr Yediyurappa said JD(S) veteran and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda was a role model in politics as he continues to raise issues related to the State and country even at the age of 90. He would continue in politics till he is alive, and expressed confidence that the party would return to power in the coming Assembly elections.

