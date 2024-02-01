Karnataka to identify more wetlands to secure Ramsar site tag

February 01, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - MYSURU

Close on the heels of three wetlands in Karnataka being declared as Ramsar sites the State is set to initiate the process to get two more sites recognised as wetlands of international importance.

The three wetlands which were declared as Ramsar sites are Magadi Kere Conservation Reserve near Gadag, Ankasamudra Bird Conservation Reserve near Hampi and Aghanashini Estuary close to Gokarna. With this, Karnataka has four Ramsar sites including Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary near Srirangapatana, which was the first to be accorded the Ramsar tag in August 2022.

The Ramsar site tag is accorded to wetlands that fulfil at least one or more of the nine criteria stipulated under the Ramsar Convention which was signed in the Iranian city of Ramsar on February 2, 1971, and to which India is a signatory. The convention provides a framework for conservation of wetlands.

Ten potential sites

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Subhash Malkhede said that Karnataka has at least 10 such sites with the potential to receive the Ramsar site tag though there could be more.

‘’Of these Alamatti Backwaters and Tungabhadra Backwaters have tremendous potential as they support a large bird population besides fulfilling various criteria stipulated for being accorded the Ramsar site tag,’’ said Mr. Malkhede.

But the process to secure the international recognition is lengthy and entails conducting a bird survey and creating a database. ‘’We will start with either of them or both before identifying a few more wetlands with potential,’’ he added.

Once the wetlands are declared as Ramsar sites, they are on the international map and to that extent, can help in conservation as the habitat receives greater protection, said Mr. Malkhede.

Criteria for selection

One of the criteria for a wetland to receive Ramsar site tag is that it should support vulnerable, critically-endangered species; harbour population of species during a critical stage of their lifecycle or provide refuge during adverse conditions, regularly support 20,000 or more water birds; or if it supports flora and fauna, it is important to maintain the biological diversity of a particular biogeographic region etc.

The three newly recognised sites fulfil more than one criteria and now have greater protection given their international status as Ramsar sites.

For Karnataka, the recognition of three wetlands as Ramsar sites could not have come at a more opportune time as the World Wetlands Day approaches. Held every year on February 2, the day marks the anniversary of the signing of the Convention on Wetlands of International Importance (Ramsar Convention).

The wetlands now recognised Magadi kere The Magadi Kere Conservation Reserve near Gadag is a human-made wetland with an area of nearly 50 hectares which was constructed to store rainwater for irrigation purposes and is home to over 166 species of birds, of which 130 are migratory and two are vulnerable species and four are near-threatened species. In addition, 8,000 birds visit the site during winter and the wetland is also one of the largest wintering grounds for the Bar-headed goose (Anser indicus) in Southern India. Aghanashini estuary Aghanashini Estuary, spread over an area of 4801 ha, is formed at the confluence of Aghanashini River with the Arabian sea. The wetland also provides livelihoods to 6000-7500 families by supporting fishing, agriculture, shrimp aquaculture, traditional fish farming in the estuarine rice fields (locally known as Gazni rice fields). The mangroves bordering the estuary help to protect the shores against storms and cyclones. The estuary regularly supports over 43,000 counts of over 66 waterbird species and over 1% of the biogeographic population of 15 waterbird species. Ankasamudra reserve Ankasamudra Bird Conservation Reserve is a humanmade Village Irrigation Tank built centuries back and is spread over an area of 98.76ha adjoining the Ankasamudra village. The wetland supports over 210 species of plants, 8 species of mammals, 25 species of reptiles, 240 species of birds, 41 species of fishes, 3 species of frogs, 27 species of butterflies and 32 species of odonates. Besides, over 30,000 waterbirds nest and roost at this wetland, which also supports more than 1% of the biogeographic population of Painted Stork and Black-headed Ibis.

