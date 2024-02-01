Karnataka to identify more wetlands to secure Ramsar site tag

February 01, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - MYSURU

Close on the heels of three wetlands in Karnataka being declared as Ramsar sites the State is set to initiate the process to get two more sites recognised as wetlands of international importance.

The three wetlands which were declared as Ramsar sites are Magadi Kere Conservation Reserve near Gadag, Ankasamudra Bird Conservation Reserve near Hampi and Aghanashini Estuary close to Gokarna. With this, Karnataka has four Ramsar sites including Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary near Srirangapatana, which was the first to be accorded the Ramsar tag in August 2022.

The Ramsar site tag is accorded to wetlands that fulfil at least one or more of the nine criteria stipulated under the Ramsar Convention which was signed in the Iranian city of Ramsar on February 2, 1971, and to which India is a signatory. The convention provides a framework for conservation of wetlands.

Ten potential sites

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Subhash Malkhede said that Karnataka has at least 10 such sites with the potential to receive the Ramsar site tag though there could be more.

‘’Of these Alamatti Backwaters and Tungabhadra Backwaters have tremendous potential as they support a large bird population besides fulfilling various criteria stipulated for being accorded the Ramsar site tag,’’ said Mr. Malkhede.

But the process to secure the international recognition is lengthy and entails conducting a bird survey and creating a database. ‘’We will start with either of them or both before identifying a few more wetlands with potential,’’ he added.

Once the wetlands are declared as Ramsar sites, they are on the international map and to that extent, can help in conservation as the habitat receives greater protection, said Mr. Malkhede.

Criteria for selection

One of the criteria for a wetland to receive Ramsar site tag is that it should support vulnerable, critically-endangered species; harbour population of species during a critical stage of their lifecycle or provide refuge during adverse conditions, regularly support 20,000 or more water birds; or if it supports flora and fauna, it is important to maintain the biological diversity of a particular biogeographic region etc.

The three newly recognised sites fulfil more than one criteria and now have greater protection given their international status as Ramsar sites.

For Karnataka, the recognition of three wetlands as Ramsar sites could not have come at a more opportune time as the World Wetlands Day approaches. Held every year on February 2, the day marks the anniversary of the signing of the Convention on Wetlands of International Importance (Ramsar Convention).