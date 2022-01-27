More trains to run on electric loco

Track electrification gathering pace under SWR

Two trains from Mysuru Division of South Western Railway will run on electric locomotive as part of the growing electrification of track network.

A release said Train No. 11312/11311Hassan-Solapur-Hassan Daily Express will run with electric locomotive between Solapur-Yesvantpur-Solapur with effect from January 28 for the journey commencing from Hassan and with effect from January 29 for train journey commencing from Solapur.Earlier, this train was running with diesel locomotive from end to end i.e., between Hassan and Solapur.

Similarly, T. No. 17307/17308 Mysuru-Bagalkot-Mysuru Basava Express will run with electric locomotive between Mysuru- Solapur- Mysuru with effect from January 28 for the journey commencing from Mysuru and with effect from January 29 for the journey commencing from Bagalkot.Earlier this train was running with electric locomotive between Mysuru and Yesvantpur.

The release said in last two financial years 2019-20 and2020-21, 48trains - 24 trains in each year - have been converted from diesel locomotive to electric locomotive in the South Western Railway.

Basava Express will be hauled by the electric locomotive for 76% of the route, i.e., between Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru-Dharmavaram-Guntakal-Raichur-Wadi-Kalaburagi and Solapur.

Similarly, Hassan-Solapur-Hassan Express will run 78% of the route with electric engine i.e., 652 kilometre ( between Yesvantpur -Dharmavaram-Guntakal-Raichur-Wadi-Kalaburagi-Solapur)out of826 Km of its journey.

Sanjeev Kishore,General Manager, South Western Railway said in the current financial year 2021-22 already 22 trains have been converted to electric traction to run with electric engines so far

The release said shifting from diesel to electric locomotive for greater part of the journey will help save the authorities about 10,000 litres of fuel every day.

SWR is actively working to switch minimum 10 more trains toelectric engines in next two months, with specific focus on sections where electrification has already been completed.

In the current financial year 232 route kilometre of track electrification has been completedso far in South Western Railway and it has set a target to complete electrification of another 200 route kilometre in the next two months. The authorities said the electrified section under SWR has increased from about 200 route kilometre in 2016 to 1,452 route kilometre, accounting for 40 per cent of the SWR network.