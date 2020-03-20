Karnataka

Coronavirus | More trains cancelled by Southern Railway

Sparse crowd at the Mysuru railway station. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM
Special Correspondent Mangaluru 20 March 2020 15:33 IST
Updated: 20 March 2020 16:26 IST

Southern Railway has cancelled some more trains in view of poor patronage due to restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Train No.16565 Yesvantpur-Mangaluru Central Weekly Express has been cancelled on March 22 and March 29.

Train No.16566 Mangaluru Central-Yesvantpur Weekly Express will not run on March 23 and March 30.

Train No.10215 Madgaon-Ernakulam Weekly Superfast Express will not be operated on March 22 and March 29.

Train No. 10216 Ernakulam-Madgaon Weekly Superfast Express will not run on March 23 and March 30.

Train No.16355 Kochuveli-Mangaluru Junction Antyodaya Express, scheduled to leave Kochuveli on March 21, 26 and on March 28 stands cancelled.

Train No.16356 Mangaluru Junction-Kochuveli Antyodaya Express, scheduled to leave Mangaluru Junction on March 22, 27 and March 29 will not be operated, a Southern Railway release said.

