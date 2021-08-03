More time to pay property tax in ULBs

Bengaluru

03 August 2021 10:50 IST

Last date extended to August 31

The government has extended the last date for payment of property tax with 5 per cent rebate till August 31 in all urban local bodies in the State.

A notification issued by the Urban Development Department said the last date had been extended till August 31 for the convenience of property owners. Payment of tax has been postponed by many property owners owing to lockdown and COVID-19.

The last day for payment of tax with a 2 per cent penalty has been extended till September-end. This is applicable to all urban local bodies in the State, except the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the notification said. There are nearly 225 ULBs in the State.