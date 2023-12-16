GIFT a SubscriptionGift
More than advocates, those dealing with real estate have become members of legislature now: MLC

December 16, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau
A.H. Vishwanath

A.H. Vishwanath | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Unlike earlier when advocates were in large numbers as members of the State legislature, now those dealing with real estate have entered the Houses as members, the former Minister and MLC A.H. Vishwanath said on Friday.

Speaking during the discussion over The Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against Advocates Bill, 2023, in the Legislative Council, Mr. Vishwanath said he was elected to the Assembly first in 1978. At that time many legislators in the State were advocates. But now the number of advocates getting elected as legislators has come down and real estate professionals have entered the Houses.

Welcoming the Bill, passed by the Assembly, the member said the Bill was needed to protect the lawyers from attacks. A situation has arisen where many advocates are hesitating to take up criminal cases fearing attacks based on earlier incidents. Advocates needed an atmosphere without fear to discharge their duties.

BJP member Prathapsimha Nayak said many who took part in freedom movement were advocates.

Law Minister H.K. Patil said that earlier at a conference of advocates the Chief Minister had promised to enact a law to protect advocates. The promise had been met by introducing the Bill.

What Bill says

The Bill, approved by the Council, says that every offence punishable under the Act shall be cognizable. Every person committing an offence under Section 3 of the legislation shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend from six months to three years or with fine which may extend to ₹1 lakh or with both.

It says, “...wherever an advocate is arrested by the police in respect of a cognizable offence, the police shall within 24 hours of such arrest, intimate the factum of such arrest to the president or secretary of the advocates’ association in which such advocate is a member…”

