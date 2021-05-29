More than 90% of non-management cadre staff from State: MRPL

It initiates probe by Chief Vigilance Officer into recruitment row

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) on Thursday said that more than 70% of employees in its Integrated Complex were from Karnataka while nearly 90% of the company’s non-management cadre employees were also from the State.

Without giving break-up of the employees recruited recently over which a controversy has erupted, the company in a release here said that the figures were a proof of its approach towards local employment. MRPL has employed more than 600 members from project-displaced families.

Following a recent meeting with the Member of Parliament, the district in-charge Minister and MLAs over the recent recruitment issue, MRPL, as a responsible PSU, has initiated an investigation through its Chief Vigilance Officer. The CVO reports to the Central Vigilance Commission. MRPL reaffirms its commitment to a fair and transparent recruitment process ensuring justice to all concerned. Its recruitment policies are being guided by the Centre, the company said.

Besides the more than 80% of MRPL’s secondary workforce that belongs to Karnataka, the company has been supporting the business of vendors, suppliers, contractors, consultants and various other service providers from the coastal region, it said. The clarification is being issued following media reports about non-recruitment of local people in MRPL, it said.

MRPL said that it has made tremendous contributions to Karnataka during the COVID-19 crisis by keeping the refinery running all the time to ensure uninterrupted supply of fuel and LPG. In the last five years, the company has contributed over ₹50,000 crore to the Union and State governments as revenues.

The company has also contributed over ₹150 crore in five years towards corporate social responsibility initiatives, including construction of school buildings, water supply, improving government hospitals, supporting Swatch Mangaluru Abhiyan and construction of oxygen plants, among others.