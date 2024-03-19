More than 51,000 cases resolved during Lok Adalat in Mandya

March 19, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MYSURU

At the just concluded Lok Adalat in Mandya, the District Legal Services Authority disposed of and resolved 51,468 cases.

The Lok Adalat was conducted on March 16 and received warm response from litigants and 4,261 cases pending since years and 47,207 disputes that were in pre-litigation stage were resolved, according to a release.

As many as 40,617 disputes pending in various courts of Mandya town, 4,426 disputes in Maddur, 1,839 cases in Srirangapatana court, 517 cases in Pandavapura, 1,280 cases in Malavalli, 382 in Nagamangala, and 2,406 cases in K.R. Pet were resolved. As many as three couples, who had filed for divorce, reconciled.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.