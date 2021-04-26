More than 5 lakh vaccinated in Mysuru

Mysuru continues to top the State in administering the vaccination against COVID-19 by crossing 5 lakh mark.

A total of 5,00,053 persons of the total 8,80,107 people above 44 years in Mysuru district were vaccinated till April 24 evening according to data shared by the Mysuru district administration.

By achieving a coverage of 56.8% vaccination among eligible persons, Mysuru district topped the State. Vaccination is being administered across all Primary Health Centres, taluk and district health facilities, and private hospitals across Mysuru district.

Mysuru was followed by Ramanagaram with a coverage of 49.5% and Koppal and Chickballapur with a coverage of 48.7% and 47.7% respectively. Kalaburagi district had the lowest coverage of 24.8% while Bengaluru Urban or BBMP had achieved a vaccination of 39%. Of the 27.18 lakh people above the age of 44 years, who were eligible for vaccination in Bengaluru, a total of 10,59,729 people had been vaccinated.

The overall coverage in Karnataka stood at 37.6% with 64.3 lakh persons receiving the jab of the eligible 1.71 crore.