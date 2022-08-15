More than 31,000 traffic violation cases disposed of in Lok Adalat

MYSURU

A total of 31,964 traffic violation cases were disposed of by collecting a penalty of ₹ 1,76,18,200 during the Lok Adalat held the courts of Mysuru district on Saturday. The Lok Adalat, which was held across courts in Mysuru City and other taluks of the district, had taken up traffic violation cases also along with other cases, said a statement issued by Devaraj Bhothe, Member Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Mysuru.

Out of the 1.15 lakh pending cases in the courts of Mysuru city and the taluks of the district, a total of 50,811 were found suitable for reconciliation. Out of them, a total of 33,551 cases were identifed for reconciliation during the Lok Adalat.

During the Lok Adalat held on Saturday, a total of 18,705 such cases and disposed of in addition to another 38,843 pre-litigation cases, taking the total number of cases disposed of during the exercise to 57,548.

The cases also included the reunion of 27 estranged couples, who had filed divorce suits in different courts in the district. The couples decided to withdraw their cases after exchanging sweets and bouquets in the court.

Principal District and Sessions Judge M.L. Raghunath said the couples had agreed to forget their bitter past and lead a happy life in each other’s company.