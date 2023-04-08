‘More than 30 lakh pending cases disposed of during first national Lok Adalat 2023’

April 08, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MYSURU

A total of 30.57 lakh cases pending cases were disposed of during the first national Lok Adalat of 2023, said Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, judge of the Supreme Court.

Speaking after inaugurating the South Zone Regional Conference on “Enhancing Access to Justice” organised in Mysuru under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), Mr. Kaul, who is also the Executive Chairman of NALSA, said another 1.76 lakh pre-litigation cases were also disposed of during the first national Lok Adalat 2023.

Mr. Justice Kaul, in a statement issued by Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), has been quoted as saying that the success can be attributed directly to the legal awareness created by the legal awareness institutions in the country. In the financial year 2022-23, a total of 3,88 lakh legal awareness programmes/camps had been organised, benefiting about 5.7 crore people, the statement added.

The legal services institutions in the country led by NALSA had been playing an instrumental role in bringing justice to the door-step of citizens by creating legal awareness among the common citizens, the statement said.

Mr. Justice Kaul had further pointed out that pre-institution mediation settlement in commercial cases had gained significant momentum and similar progress is foreseen in mediation of disputes. He also emphasised the need to focus on training mediators.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna in his address underlined the importance of procedural rights in the adjudication of criminal cases while Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Prasanna B. Varale emphasised upon the need for developing tailor-made solutions to the unique needs of communities and delivering justice through the power of technology.

Mr. Justice Varale also emphasised the need to empower local communities and build their capacity to demand justice. He reminded the audience that it was the duty of legal services to ensure that justice does not remain the privilege of a few, but the fundamental right of all.

Mr. Justice Varale also applauded the unique initiatives of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) under the chairmanship of Justice B. Veerappa, who conducts surprise inspections of government hospitals and jails by expanding the horizon of legal service activities.

Mr. Justice B. Veerappa, judge of Karnataka High Court, and Executive Chairman of KSLSA, welcomed the gathering while Justice Somashekar, judge of Karnataka High Court, and Chairman, High Court Legal Services Committee (HCLSC), proposed a vote of thanks.

The members of the Advisory and Consultative Committee of NALSA, Executive Chairmen of State Legal Services Authorities, Chairpersons of HCLSCs and member Secretaries of SLSAs from Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Kerala and Odisha were the delegates for the conference.

The inaugural ceremony was followed by three working sessions, where in the judges representing their respective SLSAs submitted their best practices and discussions were also held on the identification of issues and challenges faced by the legal services authorities.