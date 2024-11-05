More than 240 exhibitors register for Aero India 2025

The Department of Defence Production said that more than 240 exhibitors have registered for the 15th edition of Aero India 2025, scheduled to be held at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka.

Registration for the biennial air show, which is the largest in Asia, went live in October.

The show will be held between February 10 and 14, 2025, with the first three days being business days, and February 13 and 14 being public days. The organisers said that provisional booking for Hall A and Hall B is now live and the bookings for Hall C and Hall F will be open on November 8.

During the last edition in 2023, over 100 countries participated with about 809 exhibitors and footfall of over seven lakh visitors. Over 250 MoUs and partnerships were finalised during the show worth more than ₹75,000 crore.

“Aero India is Asia’s largest air show, attracting participants from around the world. Aero India 2025 is the ultimate international meeting ground for the aerospace sector, fostering innovation, collaboration, and knowledge exchange among professionals globally. This event serves as a premier platform for industry leaders to connect and shape the future of aerospace,” stated a Department of Defence Production release on the show.