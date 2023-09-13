More than 2.2 crore people register for reading of Preamble on Friday

September 13, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

About 2.27 crore people, including bank and corporate employees, have registered for the reading of the Preamble of the Indian Constitution which will take place in Karnataka on Friday (15 September), at 10 a.m., when the ‘International Day of Democracy’ is celebrated worldwide.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa will lead the children and citizens in reading the Preamble of the Constitution of India.

Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa told reporters that people from diverse fields have registered for reading the Preamble. A circular has been issued to all schools and colleges, government offices from the Chief Minister’s office to gram panchayat offices across the State for arranging the programme to read the preamble.

To create awareness

The objective is to make people aware of the Constitution and its preamble. The reading of the Preamble would encourage people to develop secular ideals and ensure they practice equality in the midst of diversity among religions and castes, he said.

Mr. Mahadevappa said the exercise will help school and college students understand the fundamental principles and values on which their nation is built. “This includes concepts like justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, which are outlined in the Preamble,” he said.

“It fosters a sense of patriotism and attachment to one’s country by reminding students of the ideals that the nation aspires to uphold. Reading the preamble in a school assembly could instill a sense of unity and inclusivity among students from diverse backgrounds,” the Minister said.

Like a movement

All government offices have been asked to install photos of the preamble. “The programme will be taken up on the lines of movement,” Mr. Mahadevappa said.

The proposal on reading the preamble was cleared in the State Cabinet meeting presided by the Chief Minister and given wide publicity, he said.

This would be the first time in the world that a preamble of the Constitution will be read by millions of people, he added. P. Manivannan, Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department, was present at the press meet.

