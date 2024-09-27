More than 200 startups and young leaders have emerged from tier II cities of Karnataka such as Mysuru, Mangaluru, Tumkuru, Belagavi, Shivamogga, and Kalaburgi, said Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CEO Karnataka Digital Economy Mission.

Speaking at The Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) Leadership Summit 2024 here on Thursday, he said, there was a need to design an effective mechanism to bring these emerging leaders as part of the overall leadership ecosystem. It was important for all MSMEs whether large or small to be participative in this new wave of the startup ecosystem, he said.

“I urge you to look at ethical ways of embracing technology, cross disciplinary leadership and focus on human centric technology in AgriTech, FinTech, MedTech and EdTech,” Mr. Gupta said.

He further said some of the driving factors that were pushing innovation leadership in the State include AI and ML, cloud computing, quantum computing and sustainability technologies. Plus, the second largest AI talent pool was here with 60% of AI startups coming from the state, he added.

Commenting on introvertism in leadership Johncey George, Director Johncey George Consulting said that corporates should encourage organisation-wide awareness of different personality types. “Being an introvert is not a medical condition. The strengths of an introvert include deep thinking and analytical capability, creativeness, preparation and planning, good listening skills, deep relationship-building skills and high levels of observance,” he commented.

Meena Ganesh, co-founder & chairperson, Portea Medical said digital penetration in the country provided a huge opportunity to reimagine various businesses. “There is no longer one bottom line, rather it is a triple bottom-line. You need to be profitable, sustainable and also to have an impact.’‘

According to Vineet Verma, president, BCIC, the BCIC Leadership Summit provided a valuable platform for leaders to connect, learn, and inspire. The summit featured a series of insightful sessions that explored topics such as sustainable leadership, the role of introverted professionals in leadership, strategies for startup success, personal leadership development, leadership in the biopharmaceutical industry, leadership in traditional industries, innovative leadership in the digital age, and the importance of emotional intelligence and empathy.