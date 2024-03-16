More than 20 lakh eligible to vote in April 26 elections to Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency

March 16, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MYSURU

A total of 20,72,337 people are eligible to cast their votes in the elections to Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency scheduled to be held on April 26.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru after the Election Commission of India announced the poll dates in New Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra, who is also the Returning Officer for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, said the election notification will be issued on March 28 while the last date for filing nominations will be April 4.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers is scheduled for April 5 while the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is April 8. The polls will be held on April 26, but the counting of votes will be taken up only on June 4 after conclusion of all rounds of polling across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency comprises Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, Narasimharaja, Chamundeshwari, Hunsur and Periyapatna assembly constituencies in Mysuru district in addition to the Virajpet and Madikeri assembly constituencies of Kodagu district.

Out of the 20,72,337 voters eligible to vote in Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, 10,17,120 are men and 10,55,035 are women and 182 others.

Booths

A total of 2,202 polling booths including 10 auxillary booths will be set up in Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency. Out of the ten auxillary booths, eight will be set up in Narasimharaja assembly constituency and two in Chamundeshwari assembly constituency in Mysuru.

All the polling booths in Mysuru district will be provided with Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) comprising a ballot unit and a control unit, besides a VVPAT.

The election officials have also identified a total of 21,509 persons with disabilities in the Lok Sabha constituency and ensured that polling booths are accessible for them with ramp and wheel chair. For the visually challenged voters, arrangements will be made to make available to them braille ballot paper.

The number of senior voters, who are aged above 85 years, in Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency is 30,902. The postal vote facility extended to voters aged above 80 years during the previous elections will now be given to voters, who are aged above 85 years in line with the decision taken by the Election Commission of India.

The postal vote facility is given to senior voters aged 85 years and above, persons with disabilities and personnel involved in essential services. Persons wishing to avail postal vote facility should submit the stipulated Form D to the election officer within five days after filing of nominations start.

Young voters

In Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, there are a total of 41,145 young voters aged between 18 and 19 years. Out of them, 21,369 voters are male and 19,775 voters are female and 1 transgender.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.