GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

More than 20 lakh eligible to vote in April 26 elections to Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency

March 16, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra at a press conference in Mysuru on Saturday to provide election-related details. Mysuru City Police Commissioner Ramesh and Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar are also seen.

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra at a press conference in Mysuru on Saturday to provide election-related details. Mysuru City Police Commissioner Ramesh and Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar are also seen. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

A total of 20,72,337 people are eligible to cast their votes in the elections to Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency scheduled to be held on April 26.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru after the Election Commission of India announced the poll dates in New Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra, who is also the Returning Officer for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, said the election notification will be issued on March 28 while the last date for filing nominations will be April 4.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers is scheduled for April 5 while the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is April 8. The polls will be held on April 26, but the counting of votes will be taken up only on June 4 after conclusion of all rounds of polling across the country.

The Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency comprises Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, Narasimharaja, Chamundeshwari, Hunsur and Periyapatna assembly constituencies in Mysuru district in addition to the Virajpet and Madikeri assembly constituencies of Kodagu district.

Out of the 20,72,337 voters eligible to vote in Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, 10,17,120 are men and 10,55,035 are women and 182 others.

Booths

A total of 2,202 polling booths including 10 auxillary booths will be set up in Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency. Out of the ten auxillary booths, eight will be set up in Narasimharaja assembly constituency and two in Chamundeshwari assembly constituency in Mysuru.

All the polling booths in Mysuru district will be provided with Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) comprising a ballot unit and a control unit, besides a VVPAT.

The election officials have also identified a total of 21,509 persons with disabilities in the Lok Sabha constituency and ensured that polling booths are accessible for them with ramp and wheel chair. For the visually challenged voters, arrangements will be made to make available to them braille ballot paper.

The number of senior voters, who are aged above 85 years, in Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency is 30,902. The postal vote facility extended to voters aged above 80 years during the previous elections will now be given to voters, who are aged above 85 years in line with the decision taken by the Election Commission of India.

The postal vote facility is given to senior voters aged 85 years and above, persons with disabilities and personnel involved in essential services. Persons wishing to avail postal vote facility should submit the stipulated Form D to the election officer within five days after filing of nominations start.

Young voters

In Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, there are a total of 41,145 young voters aged between 18 and 19 years. Out of them, 21,369 voters are male and 19,775 voters are female and 1 transgender.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.