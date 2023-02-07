More than 19,000 cases likely to be settled during Lok Adalat on Feb. 11 in Mysuru

February 07, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Lok Adalat scheduled to be held in the courts of Mysuru district on February 11 is expected to settle through conciliation more than 19,000 cases.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Tuesday, District Principal and Sessions Judge G.S. Sangreshi said the Mysuru District Legal Services Authority will be conducting the Lok Adalat all the courts of the district on February 11 as per the directions issued by Karnataka State Legal Services Authority.

A total of 1,22,275 cases were pending in various courts of Mysuru city and the taluks of Mysuru district. Out of them, 59,872 cases were civil while 62,403 cases were criminal.

As a total of 34,739 cases of them appear to be fit for resolution through conciliatory process, the authorities had shortlisted as many as 19,586 cases for resolution during the coming Lok Adalat.

The shortlisted cases include 3,949 motor vehicle accident cases, 2,306 criminal cases, 5,077 cases booked under Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act for cheque bounce, 1,112 cases that were in the pre-litigation stage, besides 7,142 civil cases.

Mr. Sangreshi said the parties can give an application pertaining to their cases that could be taken up for the conciliatory process at the Lok Adalat. The applications can be submitted either to the respective courts or the district or taluk legal services authority. After receipt of the applications, action will be taken to consider the cases for resolution through the conciliatory process.

He also made it clear that cases settled through conciliatory process at Lok Adalat carry the same weight as the awards or decrees passed by regular courts.

The cases taken up by Lok Adalat can be settled faster with less expenses. Apart from saving time, the resolution of cases through Lok Adalat will help the litigants maintain a good relationship with each other.

The parties need not pay any court fees to resolve their cases through Lok Adalat. If the cases are resolved through Lok Adalat, the entire court fees already paid will also be refunded.

The litigants can agree to the solution only if they are satisfied. There is no provision for appeal against the award by Lok Adalat, said a statement issued by Mr. Sangreshi.

Member Secretary of the Mysuru District Legal Services Authority Devaraja Bhote, president of the Advocates’ Association of Mysuru M. Mahadevaswamy and secretary of the Advocates Association of Mysuru Umesh S. were also present on the occasion.