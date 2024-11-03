More than 18 lakh tested for vision problems under Asha Kirana project in Mandya

The State government’s eye care programme Asha Kirana has covered 18,06,589 persons so far in Mandya district of whom more than 90,000 will receive spectacles to address vision issues.

Asha Kirana is a State government initiative to improve eye care services and reduce avoidable blindness. Out of 90,000 people identified for receiving spectacles, the authorities have covered 9,260 so far and the remaining 81,020 will receive spectacles by the end of November, according to the authorities.

The beneficiaries were identified after a door-to-door eye check-up camp conducted by the authorities under the Asha Kirana scheme under which 18,06,589 persons were subjected to rests.

Of these, 2,85,029 went through a second round of tests and it transpired that 92,080 had vision problems. This included 21,000 people who had developed cataract and need to be treated. The authorities said cataract surgery was performed for 5,000 of them and the remaining patients would be operated in due course.

N. Cheluvarayaswamy, Minister in charge of Mandya district, took part in a programme held to distribute spectacles to the beneficiaries recently and said that the government had launched a slew of welfare programmes for the public and Asha Kirana was one of these.

He said people tend to be ignorant of issues plaguing their sight. Besides, there could be economic issues stopping many from visiting hospitals for eye checks and hence the government had launched the programme that entails door-to-door eye check up and screening apart from providing with treatment.

The project was launched in 2022-23 on a pilot basis in Chickballapur, Kalaburagi, Haveri and Chamarajanagar and extended to Mandya, Chitradurga, Raichur and Uttara Kannada in 2023-24.