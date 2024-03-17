More than 17 lakh eligible to vote in Mandya Lok Sabha constituency on April 26

March 17, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MYSURU

A total of 17,59,175 people are eligible to cast their vote in the elections to the Lok Sabha from Mandya constituency scheduled to be held on April 26.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Kumara, who is also the Returning Officer, the election notification will be issued on March 28 from when filing of nominations will start. The last date for filing nominations will be April 4 while scrutiny will be held on April 5. The last date for withdrawal of nominations has been set for April 8.

Polling will be held between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on April 26 and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mandya Lok Sabha constituency comprises eight Assembly constituencies of Malavalli, Maddur, Mandya, Melkote, Nagamangala, Srirangapatna, KR Pet and KR Nagar.

Out of the 17,59,175 people eligible to vote, 8,67,652 voters are male and 8,91,355 are female while third gender voters account for 168.

While there are 35,140 young voters, including 19,004 male and 16,127 female, besides 9 belonging to the third gender, there are 23,044 senior voters aged above 85.

There are 901 voters deputed on essential services duties, who can avail of the facility for postal votes, the senior citizens aged above 85 too have been given the option to vote from home.

A total of 2,074 polling booths will be set up in the constituency, including 292 in urban areas and 1,782 in rural areas.

Flying squads, Static Surveillance teams and Video Surveillance teams too have been constituted for the Lok Sabha constituency and officials have been deputed to the teams to ensure that the model code of conduct, which has come into force from Friday, is not violated.

The public has also been asked to lodge a complaint against violation of model code of conduct either in writing to the Assembly constituency level nodal officer or by calling toll free number 1950.

The authorities have also imposed restrictions on the use of loudspeakers. The loudspeakers cannot be used between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

A total of 25 checkposts had been set up across the Lok Sabha constituency to prevent violation of election code of conduct. Three such checkposts have been erected on Bengaluru-Mysuru road viz. Nidaghatta and Kongaboranadoddi in Maddur Assembly constituency and Kalasthavadi in Srirangapatna Assembly constituency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.