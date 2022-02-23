More than 11,000 cases identified for March 12 Lok Adalat in Mysuru district

The Lok Adalat scheduled for March 12 in Mysuru, in the wake of directions issued by Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, is part of Lok Adalats being held in courts across Karnataka and India

A total of 11,120 cases in different categories pending before different courts in Mysuru and the taluks of Mysuru district will be taken up for reconciliation and finding an amicable solution during the Lok Adalat scheduled to be held on March 12.

A statement issued by the Principal District and Sessions Judge M L Raghunath, who is also Chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority, said a total of 1,09,553 cases were pending in different courts in Mysuru and taluks of the district, including 50,256 civil cases and 59,297 criminal cases.

Out of the 11,120 cases identified for resolution through reconciliation, 3,770 pertain to motor vehicle accidents, 2,736 criminal cases and 4,548 cheque bounce cases booked under Negotiable Instruments Act, besides 66 pre-litigation cases.

Mr. Raghunath said litigants can approach the court concerned, District Legal Services Authority or the Taluk Legal Services Authority for inclusion of their cases in the Lok Adalat for resolution through amicable settlement.

Cases relating to labour disputes, family welfare cases, domestic disputes, land acquisition cases, injunction cases can also be brought before the Lok Adalat. During the previous Lok Adalat, a number of applications for issue of birth certificates were approved while several warring couples, who had sought divorce, were reunited.

The cases resolved through reconciliation during Lok Adalat will have the same value as any direction issued by the court, he said. Also, resolution of cases through Lok Adalat will help litigants save money and time, beside retaining a good relationship with the opposite litigants, he said while making it clear that there is no option to appeal against an award by the Lok Adalat.

