More support for Bharat Bandh from Dharwad, Hubballi

Organisations in Dharwad and Hubballi are backing it

The call for Bharat Bandh opposing and seeking repeal of farm laws has received support from various organisations in Dharwad and Hubballi. These have voluntarily come forward to extend support to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is leading farmers’ agitation at New Delhi borders for over nine months now.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Saturday, S.R. Hiremath, convenor, Samyukta Horata, Karnataka, a group of various organisations, said that farmers, businessmen, the general public and youth had extended their voluntary support.

Samyukta Kissan Morcha has given a call for the bandh seeking repeal of the the three contentious farm laws, privatisation of power sector, price rise of essential commodities and fuel prices and demanding Minimum Support Price of for all farm products.

Mr. Hiremath said that soaring prices of fuel and essential commodities had further burdened the common man who was already reeling under distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite repeated pleas, the Union government had failed to take any concrete measure to check the soaring prices, he said.

He said over 30 organisations had already extended support to the bandh call. On September 27, members of various organisations would congregate at Jubilee Circle in Dharwad to register their protest. Public and private transport buses would be stopped and a protest march would be taken out on the thoroughfares of the city, he said.

Another convenor Venkanagouda Patil said that shopkeepers and autorickshaw drivers too have extended support to the bandh call.

Meanwhile at another meeting in Hubballi, members of various organisations decided to take out a protest march from Indira Glass House in Hubballi to Kittur Chennamma Circle on Monday as part of the bandh. Tractors and autorickshaws would be part of the protest rally.

Office-bearers of various organisations Mahesh Pattar, Amrut Ijari, Manjunath Koppad, Basher Mudhol and others took part in the meeting.