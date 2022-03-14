More sub-registrar offices to be set up: Ashok

Revenue Minister R. Ashok on Monday told the Legislative Assembly that sub-registrar offices will be established in Bidadi and Kudur in Magadi constituency for registration of properties.

In reply to the question by A. Manjunath of Magadi constituency (JD-S), Mr. Ashok said the offices would be opened in towns where property transactions have been high. A new sub-registrar office would be established in Hoskote since the existing office was functioning at the taluk office building. The Hoskote’s sub-registrar office generated more than ₹500 crore a year, he said.

Similarly, there was a demand to establish a sub-registrar office in Devanahalli, Mr. Ashok said.

On Sharat Bachhe Gowda’s question on internet problems in sub-registrar offices, the Minister said Airtel connections have been provided to many sub-registrar offices in the State owing to technical issues with the BSNL servers. Mr. Gowda said people have been waiting for days together for registration of properties in Hoskote.

The Minister also said that a design would be created for building Nada Kacheri in different parts of the State. Now there was no model and the department has been releasing ₹18 lakh for each building.