‘More study on Shantarasa needed to make it a guiding light for future generations’

Terming Shantarasa as an outstanding writer who enriched Kannada cultural words with his unique contribution, writer Allamaprabhu Bettadur has stressed the need for more studies on the life and work of the writer (Shantarasa).

“Shantarasa was a great writer. He enriched not just literature but also music and culture of the region with his unique contribution. He was also leading social activists who worked hard for creating a more egalitarian society. We need to undertake a deep study on the life and the work of Shantarasa so that it can be a guiding light for the future generations. We need to form a trust which can initiate the task,” Mr. Bettadur said.

He was speaking after releasing a book on Shantarasa edited by scholar Dastagirsab Dinni at SRK B.Ed College in Raichur on Sunday.

The event was organised by Ranga Sangama Kala Vedike of Kalaburagi, Lohia Pratishtana in Raichur and SRK Education Institution.

“Kalyana Karnataka region has given great writers, musicians and activists such as Shantarasa, Channabasappa Bettadur, Veeranagouda Neeramanavi, Siddarama Jambaladinni, Chennanna Walikar and Jambanna Amarachinta. These personalities shaped the conscience of the region with their progressive and revolutionary ideas. They encouraged the younger generation to grow in the field of literature, music and social activism. They were in the forefront of spreading cultural awareness among people. Many of them were not just writers but also activists who took to the streets for engineering a positive change in society,” he said.

Another writer Rudrappa Pagadadinni highlighted Shantarasa’s contribution in Ghazal form of literature in Kannada and gave a call to young writers to study these Ghazals.

“There are a very few writers who wrote Ghazals in Kannada. Shantarasa was one among them. The Ghazals written by Shantarasa were very popular. They are available in book as well as in digital forms. We need to study them. Initiatives are on to form Shantarasa Trust. We demand to name Raichur Kannada Study Centre after Shantarasa,” he said.

Darur Basavaraj, Aruna Kumari, K. Girija Rajashekhar, H.S Basavaprabhu, Dastagirsab Dinni, Sujatha Jangamashetty, Bhimanagouda Itagi and other writers and activists were present.

