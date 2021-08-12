More students want to improve on SSLC marks

Bengaluru

12 August 2021 11:57 IST

With more than 925 candidates scoring over 620 marks out of 625, many high scorers are unhappy

Every year, the competitive class 10 SSLC board examination sees a section of students perform brilliantly, much better than their peers. This year, however, with the new multiple choice format, a large number of students scored high marks, and not everyone is happy about it. Many students are itching to remain ahead of the pack, and want to appear for the improvement examination in September.

V. Sumangala, director, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, said that two candidates had taken the improvement examination last year. This year, based on student response, officials are expecting the number to be much higher.

Students who opt to appear for the betterment or improvement examination can choose to appear for any number of subjects they wish to, and the board will consider the best marks. “If students appear for six subjects, they can keep the marks of three subjects in the improvement examination in which they scored higher and retain the marks they score in three subjects in the main SSLC examination. We will allow students flexibility on this matter,” said Ms. Sumangala.

D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said that students were feeling the pressure to get higher scores as their peers have scored very well due to the new question paper pattern. “Students are keen to learn about the modalities of the improvement examination,” he said.

In 2020, 301 students scored 620 marks and above. In 2021, 925 students have managed to score above 620 marks. Out of 8.71 lakh candidates who appeared for the examination, barring one student, the remaining candidates were deemed as pass.

A principal of an SSLC school in Bengaluru said that they have received several enquiries from students on how to appear for the improvement examination. “They have been preparing since June 2020, but the pattern of the question paper was changed a month prior to the examination. Students had to quickly adapt to the new pattern. If they are given an option to appear for the improvement examination, they can better their performance,” he said.

Students can choose to take the improvement examination within two years after they clear the scheduled examination. Should they decide to attempt the exam in September, they will answer the same papers as candidates who have registered for the supplementary examination.

The pattern for the supplementary examination will be multiple choice format. The Board has sent a proposal for dates of the improvement and supplementary examinations to the Department of Health and Family Welfare as well as the Department of Primary and Secondary Education. It is waiting for the nod from the Technical Advisory Committee on this matter.