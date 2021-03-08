More steps to encourage women entrepreneurs

They will get loans at subsidised rates, plus online marketing and technical help

On International Women’s Day, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday announced a few initiatives to promote and encourage working women and women entrepreneurs.

He said that a mission for protection and empowerment of women will be launched under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister. This will help in achieving coordination among various departments implementing the schemes of women protection and empowerment.

To provide assistance to urban working women, he said that anganwadis in Bengaluru and other cities will be developed in creches in a phased manner. “Creches will be established in two major government offices in district headquarters for the benefit of employees.” In a significant step, women employees working in the State government will be given a total of six months’ child care leave along with maternity leave that is in existence. Mr. Yediyurappa said that rules that prohibit women from taking up jobs due to legal impediments will be re-examined.

The Chief Minister also announced that women entrepreneurs in hospital, wellness and other services will be provided with loan facility up to ₹2 crore at a subsidised rate of 4% through women development board or Karnataka State Financial Corporation. Under the State rural livelihood mission Sanjeevani, rural self-help groups can start 6,000 micro enterprises in catering, cleanliness work, poultry, sheep rearing, and solid waste sectors through Panchayat Raj institutions. This will help 60,000 women get opportunity of self-employment.

In addition to this, women entrepreneurs who are manufacturing papads, pickles, roti, spices and other food products will get help in food safety, packaging, and branding and will be given access to online marketing and technical help. As many as 25,000 women will receive this assistance. To strengthen self-help groups, a policy will be formulated.

A budget announcement which was not implemented last year - providing bus passes at concessional rate to women labourers of garment industry - will be fulfilled this year.

To encourage women working with licence obtained from Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee, they will be given 10 % reservation in the allotment of site, godown, shop-cum-gowdowns in the APMC yard.

7,500 CCTV cameras

As many as 7,500 CCTV cameras will be installed in Bengaluru City through the activation of safe city projects. Another step that will be taken up for safety and security of women will be to strengthen the night beat system with e-beat based on technology.

A centre of excellence will be established in the reforms institute campus on Hosur Road in collaboration with NIMHANS and National Law School of India University for giving assistance and guidance to women subjected to atrocities.