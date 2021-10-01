More schools join AYUSH campaign in Mysuru

“Namma AYUSH, Namma Swasthya”, the initiative of sensitising children on the benefits of Ayurveda and medicinal plants in schools, has continued in Mysuru. Medicinal plants were planted at the government high school in Doddakanya village on Friday.

More than 100 schools have so far joined the initiative where the importance of Ayurveda systems is spread and schoolchildren encouraged to grow medicinal plants on the school premises.

BEO Malleshwari, who planted the saplings at the school, said the students can in turn educate their parents and others on the issue.

She appreciated the Government Ayurveda Medical College in Mysuru for taking up the initiative in schools of Mysuru.