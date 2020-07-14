More restrictions during this lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural

The week-long lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, from Tuesday night, will have more restrictions than the previous lockdown.
The State government has fixed a limited time slot for even shops selling essential items. They will be open only till noon, but pharmacies and all other health-related services will remain open all day.
The city police will not issue travel passes like before. Only emergency trips are allowed within the city, while those with establishments permitted to work shall show their office identity cards. Examinations already scheduled will be held as planned and students can use their admission tickets as travel passes.
Meanwhile, inter-district and inter-State travel will be restricted. People will be permitted to travel only in cases of emergency after availing themselves of passes on the Seva Sindhu portal.
Barring these new restrictions, the other guidelines remain the same as that of the Sunday lockdown.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath