More restrictions during this lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural

The week-long lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, from Tuesday night, will have more restrictions than the previous lockdown.

The State government has fixed a limited time slot for even shops selling essential items. They will be open only till noon, but pharmacies and all other health-related services will remain open all day.

The city police will not issue travel passes like before. Only emergency trips are allowed within the city, while those with establishments permitted to work shall show their office identity cards. Examinations already scheduled will be held as planned and students can use their admission tickets as travel passes.

Meanwhile, inter-district and inter-State travel will be restricted. People will be permitted to travel only in cases of emergency after availing themselves of passes on the Seva Sindhu portal.

Barring these new restrictions, the other guidelines remain the same as that of the Sunday lockdown.