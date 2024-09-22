GIFT a SubscriptionGift
More research needed to benefit farm sector: Joshi

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi has emphasised the need for increased focus on research and development in the farm sector so as to benefit the farmers and make farming viable.

Published - September 22, 2024 07:00 am IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers checking out the new farm machinery on the opening day of Krishi Mela in Dharwad on Saturday.

Farmers checking out the new farm machinery on the opening day of Krishi Mela in Dharwad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi has emphasised the need for increased focus on research and development in the farm sector to benefit farmers and make farming viable.

Farmers buying seeds for the rabi cultivation on the opening day of Krishi Mela in Dharwad on Saturday.

Farmers buying seeds for the rabi cultivation on the opening day of Krishi Mela in Dharwad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

He was inaugurating the seed mela organised as part of the four-day Krishi Mela-2024 organised by University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) which began in Dharwad on Saturday.

Mr. Joshi said that the Union government was taking every step for bringing about a comprehensive change in the farm sector and to facilitate the same and it had earmarked additional grants for agriculture in the Union Budget.

The Union Minister said that under the Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman scheme, assistance to the tune of ₹3.05 lakh crore had been credited to farmers’ accounts directly. For ensuring better prices for the yield, the Union government had increased the minimum support price (MSP) for various crops.

Emphasising the need for taking the government programmes to doorsteps of people, the Union Minister asked the officials to encourage the farmers to take up solar power generation.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurating the seed mela on the first day of the four-day Krishi Mela in Dharwad on Saturday.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurating the seed mela on the first day of the four-day Krishi Mela in Dharwad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vice-Chancellor of UAS-Dharwad P.L. Patil, Registrar Jayalaxmi, MLA Mahesh Tenginakai and others were present.

The four-day mela attracted huge crowds on the first day itself, with many farmers flocking to the stalls. Farmers from across the region had come with vehicles to purchase seeds required for the rabi season. Apart from them, many residents of the twin cities also came to visit the mela as it was a weekend.

Stalls pertaining to floriculture were centre of attraction on the first day, which witnessed a footfall of over one lakh, according to university sources.

Published - September 22, 2024 07:00 am IST

