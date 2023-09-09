HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

More research into dryland agriculture needed: Siddaramaiah

CM inaugurates Krishi Mela 2023 at UAS, Dharwad

September 09, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Krishi Mela in Dharwad, on Saturday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Krishi Mela in Dharwad, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah honouring progressive farmers during the inauguration the annual four-day Krishi Mela at University of Agricultural Sciences in Dharwad on Saturday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah honouring progressive farmers during the inauguration the annual four-day Krishi Mela at University of Agricultural Sciences in Dharwad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A large number of people visited University of Agricultural Sciences in Dharwad on the inaugural day of Krishi Mela on Saturday.

A large number of people visited University of Agricultural Sciences in Dharwad on the inaugural day of Krishi Mela on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A large crowd visited University of Agricultural Sciences in Dharwad on the inaugural day of Krishi Mela on Saturday.

A large crowd visited University of Agricultural Sciences in Dharwad on the inaugural day of Krishi Mela on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Emphasising on the need for ensuring that the outcomes of farm research reached farmlands, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called on the farm universities to take up extensive research on developing rain-fed agriculture in dry lands.

Inaugurating the four-day annual Krishi Mela 2023 at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) in Dharwad on Saturday, the CM said that at present, around 60% of the people were dependent on agriculture and despite agriculture being the main occupation of the country, many were turning away from farming because of viability issues.

Climate change resulting deficit rainfall had caused problems in the field of rain-fed agriculture and there was need for more research into it so as to make dryland agriculture more viable, he said.

Emphasising the role of farm universities in attracting the youth towards agriculture, he said the research by farm universities would useful only when the benefits of research and new technologies reached the farmlands. “The Krishi Melas should not be just limited to becoming just fairs related to agriculture, but they should attract the youth and newcomers to the field of agriculture,” he said.

The CM also emphasised the need for further research in dryland farming so that if the main crop failed to deficit rainfall, then there should be an alternative crop so that the losses are minimised, he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that with the relaunch of Krishi Bhagya and Krishi Yantra Dhara Schemes, farmers especially small and marginal farmers would be benefitted.  To help the small farmers, steps had already been taken to provide advanced harvesting machines, he said.

He said that already it had been announced that the farmers would get ‘zero interest loan’ up to ₹5 lakhs and upto ₹15 lakhs at 3% rate of interest.

On the Benni Halla project, he said that the DPR (Detailed Project Report) would be finalised soon and project would be initiated at the earliest.

Special publications

On the occasion, Minister of Agriculture N. Chaluvarayaswamy released special publications of Krishi University and the Chief Minister honoured woman farmers and progressive farmers with farm awards.

Minister for Labour and district In-charge Minister Santosh Lad, chief whip of Legislative council Saleem Ahmed, MLAs Prasad Abbaiah, N.H. Konaraddi, Basavaraja Shivannanavar, host of senior government officials, were present.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hubli / Agriculture / farmland / farms / arable farming / research / agricultural research and technology / agriculture / rains / drought / water / environmental issues / climate change / universities and colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.