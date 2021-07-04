More relaxations under Unlock 3.0 from today

HUBBALLI

04 July 2021 19:01 IST

Temples, churches and mosques to be thrown open but schools and colleges to remain closed

With the State government relaxing restrictions imposed as part of COVID-19-induced lockdown, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil on Sunday issued an order notifying the guidelines for unlock.30 in the district.

According to the order issued by the Deputy Commissioner who is also Chairman of Disaster Management Authority, the new order will be in force from 6 a.m. on Monday (July 5) to 6 a.m. on July 19.

Consequent to the Deputy Commissioner’s order, temples, churches, mosques and other places of worship, which were closed since April 27, will now be allowed to be thrown open. Further, the order says that only regular darshan of deities is allowed in temples and there will be no special puja or rituals.

Following the Deputy Commissioner’s order, office-bearers and trustees of place of religious worship and prayers have already taken steps to allow people and are also taking steps to check overcrowding.

Seer of the prestigious mutt Murugha Mutt of North Karnataka Sri Mallikarjun Swami has said that apart from allowing darshan of the Gadduge of Mahanthappa, the mutt will be starting dasoha (mass feeding) on Monday.

Meanwhile, the other noted temples, including Ganapati Temple at KCD Circle, Kariyamma Temple at Sadhanakeri, Durgadevi Temple at Koppadakeri, Hanuman Temple at Nuggikeri in Dharwad, Siddharoodh Mutt, Mooru Savir Mutt, Durgadevi Temple at Dajibanpet in Hubballi, have made arrangements to allow public to have darshan.

Similarly, churches, mosques, dargahs and gurdwaras in the district have made arrangements for public visit.

Other relaxations

Under the Unlock 3.0, stadiums and swimming pools too are allowed to remain open for training purposes. No spectators are to be allowed inside stadiums, the order said.

Now, people can invite some more people to marriages and family functions as the number of participants at marriages has been increased to 100.

And, the administration has increased the number of people taking part in cremation from five to 20.

However, schools, colleges, private institutions, coaching centres and tutorials will continue to remain closed.

Night curfew

As per the order, night curfew, which was hitherto used to come into force at 7 p.m., will now come into force at 9 p.m. During the night curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., prohibitory orders under Section 144 will be in force. There will not be any weekend curfew under Unlock 3.0.

Like under Unlock 2.0, permission to operate buses, trains and flights is allowed and with other restrictions being lifted, the number of commuters is likely to go up from Monday.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner has directed the law enforcing agencies to ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in public places.