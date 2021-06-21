More relaxations in Shivamogga from today

The State government has included Shivamogga in the list of districts with the test positivity rate less than 5% and with that, lockdown restrictions have been relaxed in the district.

Now, the guidelines meant for districts named under Category I will apply to Shivamogga as well. The fresh regulations come into effect on Tuesday.

As per the revised guidelines, all production units/industrial establishments/industries are permitted to function with 50% of their staff strength. All shops without any distinction between essential and non-essential will be allowed to function outside the containment zone between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. However, air-conditioned shops, air-conditioned shopping complexes and malls are not permitted to open.

All hotels, restaurants, eateries, bars and clubs are allowed to function from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for dining-in with 50% capacity and no liquor will be permitted to be served while dining-in. Only outdoor film/television-serial related shooting is permitted. Parks are permitted to open between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. for walking and jogging. Non-air-conditioned gyms are permitted to function 50% to their capacity. However, all these are activities allowed with strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and standard operating procedures issued by the departments concerned.