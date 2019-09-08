More rains, heavy inflow keep district authorities on their toes

Even as water release from Maharashtra reduced on Saturday, heavy rains in the northern districts of Karnataka, particularly Belagavi, once again led to increased inflow to reservoirs across various rivers in the State, keeping district administrations on their toes.

According to officials, the water release from seven reservoirs in Maharashtra was around 1.5 lakh cusecs on Saturday. However, the downpour in Belagavi added to the inflow and around 1.88 lakh cusecs crossed the Belagavi border into Bagalkot, an irrigation officer said.

Because of heavy rains in Belagavi and Khanapur, the inflow to Renuka Sagar, built across Malaprabha river at Naviluteertha near Saundatti, hit the rate of nearly 20,000 cusecs by Saturday evening.

However, district officials have started evacuating villagers as a precaution. As many as 666 persons from six villages have been shifted to safer planes already, and the government is either shifting the flood-affected into existing relief centres or new ones. If the inflow increases to 2 lakh cusecs, it might result in the shifting of around 5,000 people from 13 villages, an officer said. Meanwhile 11 bridges and barrages near Kallol, Saundatti, Khanapur and Chikkodi remained under water for the third straight day and motorists were forced to use alternative routes.

In Gadag district, as outflow from Malaprabha reservoir has caused a flood situation at Lakmapur village of Naragund taluk, Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath paid a visit on Saturday and appealed to villagers to shift to the rehabilitation centre at Beleri village.

He also visited Konnur, Vasan and Budihal villages, where there is again the threat of inundation, and checked the facilities at the rehabilitation centres. On Friday, the officials had appealed to the residents to shift to safer planes.

Meanwhile, more water is flowing into the Lal Bahadur Shastri dam at Almatti consequently, leading to increased outflow. On Friday, inflow at the rate of 1,10,200 cusecs was recorded at the dam; the outflow rate stood at 1,35,664 cusecs. On Saturday, the rate of inflow increased to 1.5 lakh cusecs, leading to outflow at the rate of 1.5 lakh cusecs. The water level in the reservoir stood at 518.51 metres, against the maximum of 519.6 metres. At 7 p.m., officials said the inflow was still increasing slowly. However, they ruled out any likelihood of the situation becoming alarming.

Meanwhile, because of more rains in Uttara Kannada district, 56,966 cusecs of water was released from Kadra reservoir and an alert has been sounded in the villages downstream.