More rains forecast over next 48 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rains in parts of the State during the next 48 hours. Heavy to very heavy rains are predicted in Bengaluru Urban.

Mainly triggered by the low pressure over the Bay of Bengal, the IMD has forecast rain and thundershowers across most places, stating that the weather will generally remain cloudy. It said the South West monsoon, though retreating, was vigorous over South Interior Karnataka and active over North Interior Karnataka and rainfall occurred at most places over coastal Karnataka.

Magadi in Ramanagaram district recorded 130 mm of rainfall, the highest in the State for the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has forecast heavy to very heavy rains over Chitradurga Tumakuru, Bengaluru Urban and Rural Kolar, Chickballapur, Ramanagaram and Davanagere districts in South Interior Karnataka region.

It has forecast similar weather conditions across parts of Vijayapura, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Koppala, Gadag, Bagalkote and Belagavi districts and the forecast is valid till 8.30 a.m. on Sunday.