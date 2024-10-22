More rainfall expected in Bengaluru, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department has forecast more rain for Bengaluru. According to the forecast issued at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, moderate rain and thundershowers are expected in the city and surrounding areas over the next 24 hours.

“Generally cloudy skies with moderate rain and thundershowers, occasionally heavy, are very likely. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 29°C and 20°C, respectively,” the forecast stated.

C.S. Patil, scientist and director at IMD, said coastal Karnataka and southern interior Karnataka experienced fairly widespread rainfall on Tuesday, while northern interior Karnataka saw scattered rainfall.

“The synoptic condition involves a circulation over Tamil Nadu extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, southern interior Karnataka is expected to receive widespread rainfall until Thursday, with coastal Karnataka likely to experience fairly widespread rainfall and northern interior Karnataka scattered rainfall until the same date,” said Mr. Patil.

He added that Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Tumakuru, Chickballapur, Kolar, Bengaluru, Ramanagara, and Mandya districts are expected to receive moderate to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas on Wednesday, for which a yellow alert has been issued.

Bengaluru recorded 23.3 mm of rainfall in the nine hours ending at 5.30 p.m., while Kempegowda International Airport received 1.8 mm and HAL Airport 0.7 mm of rainfall.

According to Varuna Mitra, the 24/7 helpdesk of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the highest ward-wise rainfall was recorded at Chowdeshwari, which saw 157 mm of rain between 8.30 a.m. on Monday and 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. Vidyaranyapura (Yelahanka KSNDMC) and Vidyaranyapura recorded 141.5 mm and 109 mm, respectively.

Between 8.30 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday, Hampi Nagar ward recorded 63.5 mm of rainfall, Maruthinagar received 57 mm, and Kengeri recorded 52 mm.