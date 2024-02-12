More programmes to create awareness on the Constitution planned in Dharwad

February 12, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Dharwad district administration plans to hold many more events in the next 20 days as part of the Constitution Awareness Campaign being held to mark the 75th anniversary of the acceptance of the Constitution.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Monday, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. said that along with the ongoing programmes, including awareness jatha and competitions, they plan to form a mega human chain along the Bus Rapid Transit Corridor (BRTS) between Hubballi and Dharwad.

“We are still working out the details and want to create a record of sorts. In the first 10 days of implementation, Dharwad district stands at the top position in the State through its innovative programmes. We plan to hold many more different events in the next 20 days”, she said.

Ms. Divya Prabhu said that out of the 144 gram panchayats in the district, various events have already been held as part of the awareness campaign. Fifteen speakers, fifteen folk troupes have been moving around to participate in the programmes at various villages.

She said that the campaign is being held in all the 82 wards of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation.

“We are involving non-governmental organistions, various organisations and associations and different trade bodies for conducting the awareness campaign. Social media campaign is also under way, hot air balloons are being flown high at prominent places,” she said.

This apart, various competitions are being held for the participating students. Along with the ongoing programmes, a few others will be initiated soon, she said.

