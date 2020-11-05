More positive cases

As many as 140 people tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Hassan on Thursday, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,613.

Among them so far 24,000 have recovered and 1,179 are under treatment. Of them, 37 are in the intensive care unit. So far 434 people have died due to the infection. No death due to COVID-19 was reported on the day.

Of the fresh cases reported on the day, 15 are from Alur, 12 from Arkalgud, one from Arsikere, five from Belur, 10 from Channarayapatna, 72 from Hassan, 10 from Holenarasipur and 15 from Sakleshpur taluk, said a bulletin released by the district administration.