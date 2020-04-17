More positive cases in Belagavi

Five more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Belagavi city on Friday, taking the district total to 41. In the city, the number of positive cases has been pushed up to six.

Patient 355 is a 34-year-old male. P 356 is a 17-year-old male, P 357 is a 46-year-old male, P 358 is a 37-year-old male, and P 359 is a 38-year-old male.

There are two containment zones in the city and six in the district. All five of them are primary contacts of old patient (P 127) who has a travel history to Delhi.

Police have enforced strict lockdown in the containment zones. The lockdown started on Friday morning. Teams led by assistant commissioners put up barricades across most roads, and stopped commuters from moving around.

“We are only allowing movement of essential supplies, government vehicles and for medical emergencies,” ACP Narayan Rao Baramani told The Hindu.

The district has recorded one death and clocked 36 positive cases across nine containment zones.

Over 650 samples have been sent for testing and nearly 375 have tested till April 16.