More Ministers to be deployed for BBMP polls

Bengaluru

27 January 2022 22:45 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the BJP will fight elections to the BBMP council by deploying more Ministers on ground.

“ It has been decide to successfully face the BBMP election by deploying Ministers from other districts too along with Ministers from Bengaluru,” he told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

Regarding allegation by the Congress that there has been discrimination in allocation of funds in BBMP to help BJP in polls, he said: “The very purpose of Congress is to make allegations. Let them recall what they did when they were in power.”

He also said that the BJP president would soon convene a meeting to brainstorm on the issues related to party organisation and bring about better coordination between the Government and party.