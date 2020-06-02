More migrants back in Vijayapura

The return of migrant workers and natives of the district from Maharashtra continued as some 210 people arrived in the city in a Mumbai-Gadag train on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil said that 95 are from the city and remaining from different taluks of the district. They were sent to their respective places in KSRTC buses where they would all be kept in institutional quarantine for seven days. “Upon their arrival, medical test was conducted, and all of them have been found to be asymptomatic. However, if any person shows any symptoms swab samples will be collected for testing.”

He said that some 21,800 people from Maharashtra have returned so far. The samples of over 21,000 have been sent for testing and the results of some 4,720 are awaited.

As of now, 67 Maharashtra returnees have tested COVID positive, and of them 6 have been discharged and 61 are still in the designated hospital.

Mr. Patil said a total of 22 containment areas have been made in the district, with 16 only for Maharashtra resturnees.

As per the direction of the government, nodal officers for each taluk of the district have been deployed to ensure strict adherence of people to home quarantine as some are found to have jumped home quarantine in the district.