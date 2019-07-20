More MEMU train services on Bengaluru-Mysuru route

The South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to increase the frequency of MEMU special trains operated between Bengaluru and Mysuru from four days to six days in a week.

As per the notification issued on Friday, the trains (06575 and 06576) will be operated Monday to Saturday between two cities. The inaugural special train will be operated on July 27.

A release from the SWR said train no. 66539/66540 KSR Bengaluru-Ramanagaram–KSR Bengaluru MEMU, which is running on Monday and Tuesday, has been temporarily cancelled.

The departure timings of train no. 06575/06576 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU special has been revised. Train no. 06575 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru MEMU special, which is an extension of train no.66537, leaves KSR Bengaluru at 5.20 p.m. instead of 7.50 p.m. and arrives at Mysuru at 8.20 p.m. instead of 10 p.m.

In the return direction, train no. 06576, an extension of train no. 66538, will leave Mysuru at 8.30 p.m. instead of 11.05 p.m. and arrives at KSR Bengaluru at 11.20 p.m. instead of 01.50 a.m.

Passengers can travel the 144-km distance by paying ₹30.