More medical, dental seats this year

Students hoping to enrol in medical and dental colleges in Karnataka will have a slightly larger pool of seats this academic year.

T. K. Anil Kumar, Principal Secretary of Medical Education department told The Hindu that the State has bagged an additional 150 MBBS seats and 80 BDS seats compared to the previous academic year.

With this, the total number of MBBS seats in Karnataka currently stands at 8,145, while the total number of BDS seats stands at 2,880.

Of these, as many as 1,401 MBBS and 46 BDS seats are in the All-India quota — for which counselling is held by the Directorate General of Health Sciences. The counselling for the remaining seats is conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority.

Students applying for seats in private colleges will have to shell out more money after the government recently decided to increase the fees. The fee for government seats in private colleges for this academic year was hiked by 15% while that of institutional quota seats in private colleges was increased by 25%.