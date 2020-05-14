Karnataka

More machines for COVID-19 testing lab

Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil has said that the government has granted two more machines to the COVID-19 testing lab here.

At a press conference on Thursday he said that now the lab could test at least 50 samples a day as against 24 in the past. It can test more cases related to SARI, ILI, etc. Now, the administration need not have to wait for the result to arrive from Bengaluru where most of the samples are being sent.

He said that as per the government order, home quarantine facility is given only to those coming to the district from Goa. People coming from other States must stay in institutional quarantine facility for 14 days. Food and other basic facilities are being provided by the administration to those in institutional quarantine.

After the discharge of 35 persons from hospital, there were only 14 active cases in the district. Around 6,200 persons of the district have come back from different States with over 5,000 from Maharashtra alone. Over 25, 000 people have returned from different districts of the State.

