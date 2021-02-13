More lakes to be restored from CSR funds, says Minister

Parks can also be developed from the funds of corporate houses: Somashekar

Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar on Saturday said a meeting will be convened soon to discuss restoration of more lakes in Mysuru using the funds set aside by various industries and corporate houses under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Hebbal Lake that is being restored to its original charm by the Infosys Foundation, he expressed happiness over the manner in which the lake has been conserved and developed, turning the place into a major lung space for the people in the vicinity.

The Minister said that he has got an idea of making use of CSR funds for restoring more number of lakes and developing parks for increasing more lung spaces for the people of Mysuru.

During his visit to the lake, the Minister telephoned Sudha Murthy, chairperson, Infosys Foundation, and appreciated the way the lake had been restored. He thanked her for all the efforts put in for bringing the lake back to its earlier glory.

Mr. Somashekar said the lake is spread across 54 acres and a sum of ₹105 crore was being spent on restoring the lake, incorporating various works and technologies, including the sewage treatment plant, which fully recycles sewage before leaving it to the lake.

Replication

The same model can be replicated for the restoration of other lakes of Mysuru that are in need of attention, he felt, adding that the foundation has taken up the task of maintaining the lake for the next five years.

On the encroachment of lakes, he said Minister for Minor Irrigation J.C. Madhuswamy will soon be holding a meeting in Mysuru with the department officials to discuss about encroachments and also take steps for clearing them.