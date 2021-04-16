More KSRTC staff return to duty

The number of KSRTC staff returning to duty has been on the rise in Hassan division. As of Friday, nearly 600 employees returned to duty and 232 buses were operated on the day.

Rajesh Shetty, Divisional Controller of KSRTC, said the routes covering Hassan-Bengaluru and Hassan-Mysuru were operated on the day. “Gradually we are increasing the number of buses. We have not allowed private buses to operate to Mysuru and Bengaluru routes from the bus stand”, he said. Earlier, the corporation transferred 34 employees, on charges of instigating protests. The fear of disciplinary action by the corporation is said to have prompted the employees to return to duty.

In Shivamogga division around 700 employees have returned to duty so far. On Friday, the division operated 100 buses. “So far the corporation has taken disciplinary action against 38 people. As many as 28 employees were transferred and 10 have been suspended”, said Naveen T.R., Divisional Controller of Shivamogga.

The State government has allowed private buses and maxi cabs to operate as KSRTC employees are on strike. However, many private operators are collecting higher travel fare from the passengers. Some operators even charged around ₹600 from passengers travelling to Bengaluru from Hassan. The ticket fare for travel by KSRTC bus was ₹ 220. Many people have appealed to the district administration to regulate the fares in private buses.