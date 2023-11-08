More hostels will be sanctioned for Dharwad: Mahadevappa

November 08, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - HUBBALLI

“As Dharwad is an educational hub, additional funds and sanction would be given for construction of additional hostels in the district,” Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa has said.

Chairing the review meeting on Social Welfare Department schemes of Belagavi Revenue Division in Dharwad on Wednesday, Mr. Mahadevappa said that sanctions would be given based on the request by Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad and asked the Additional Director of Social Welfare Department to submit suitable proposal in this regard.

“In seven districts of Belagavi there are 270 pre-matric hostels including 206 for boys and 64 for girls. And in them, a total of 30,341 students including 14,616 boys and 5,722 girls were studying. This apart there were 139 post-matric hostels including 87 for boys and 52 for girls where a total of 23,483 students including 14,963 boys and 8,520 girls were studying,” he said.

The Minister said that funds to the tune of ₹1,026.73 crore had been sanctioned for repair of SC/ST hostels of which ₹753.28 crore had been released already and 42 hostels were under construction. In Belagavi division, sanction had been given for construction of 1,731 community halls at a cost of ₹353.09 crore. As of now construction of 1,277 community halls had been completed and 352 community halls were under construction. Shortly construction of 55 community halls would begin, he said.

The Minister said that the department had a crucial role in community development, educational revolution and in building discipline, patriotism and health consciousness among the students. The responsibility of building the image of the Social Welfare Department was upon the hostel wardens and superintendents and has termed them as ambassadors of the department.

MLA Prasad Abbayya stressed the need for thorough verification of atrocity cases and speedy justice to the victims of the crime.

MLA N.H. Konaraddi sought additional grants for construction of more hostels for Dharwd district and additional facilities at hostels. Principal Secretary of Social Welfare Department Captain P. Manivannan, commissioner Rakesh Kumar and others were present.

